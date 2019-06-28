Doctors told how to avoid menstrual pains
Egyptian scientists claim that one hour Zumba sessions a week will help you avoid menstrual cramps. Experts believe that a fitness program with elements of dance are most effective in dealing with dysmenorrhea.
A group of scientists from Cairo began to search for the best way to deal with such unpleasant phenomenon of dysmenorrhea. During the research, experts found that one of the varieties of fitness really helps women relieve symptoms of cyclic pathological process involved in menstruation. The informal Zumba due to a rush of blood to the pelvic organs produces the desired effect of pain relief. If you practice it at least one hour per week, the result will be much more noticeable.
Experts say that a small but regular exercise help to rid the female body from an excess of prostaglandins, which in turn helps to saturate the uterus with oxygen. Thus, the intensity decreases menstrual cramps and pain are not so noticeable. In the case of very strong manifestations of dysmenorrhea a woman should consult a doctor, who will pick up the necessary medication or prescribe oral contraceptives.