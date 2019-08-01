Doctors told how to avoid the exacerbation of eczema during travel
Foreign doctors told, what measures should be taken to avoid the exacerbation of eczema during the trip. Article relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
Eczema causes itching, dryness, cracks, pain and redness. Some people are affected smaller areas of skin, others almost throughout the body. Experiences the trip can lead to exacerbation of the condition. One of the main advice of doctors is to strengthen the care of the skin for a few days before departure, whether two baths a day for maximum hydration.
Dermatologist from Boston hospital Karol Timmons recommends to take twice more medicine and moisturizers. No less important in this case to handle the seat, armrests, and other surfaces with antibacterial wipes in the vehicle.
“You can meet everything from the dusty carpets to dandruff in Pets. In the list of precipitating factors feather pillows and causing the reaction of cleaning products in hotels. It is recommended to call the hotel and tell about their preferences, which will reduce risks. Ask them to use detergents odorless, or perhaps ask permission to clean the room by their own means. Look for rooms with bathroom, can absorb moisture, with wood floors”, — experts advise.
The recommendation is: to keep on hand special tools, for example, in the pocket, in the case of international trips to learn about the availability of medicines in the country, if there is such, then send them a couple of weeks before departure to point of the future guests.