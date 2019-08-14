Doctors told how to be safe on vacation people with type 2 diabetes
Italian doctors told, what measures will help to protect people with diabetes type 2 during a summer vacation. According to experts, the following tips will minimize the risk of deterioration of disease.
The first important tip for people with this disease is to drink plenty of fluids. The ideal solution is plain water or tea without added sugars or sweeteners. Don’t relax while on vacation from the supply side. In any case, the diet must contain sufficient amount of fruits and vegetables, fish. If we are talking about a restaurant, it is best to order from the waiter a safe alternative to the desired dish. In the hottest hours is not recommended to engage in sports, although physical activity is an essential part of managing type 2 diabetes. It is better to do exercise in the early morning hours or after sunset.
You can’t be a long time in the sun because of the high likelihood of burns or dermatitis. To walk barefoot to people with disease of experts do not suggest, since it is possible injury with prolonged healing of wounds.
A mandatory condition is the availability of a blood glucose meter, with strips you can’t store as at a high temperature, and low, as the results will be unreliable. You should care about blood pressure control for this purpose should be prescribed by a doctor medications.