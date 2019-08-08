Doctors told how to cleanse the bowel at home
Simple, effective and inexpensive way of cleansing the intestines.
To effectively cleanse the bowel and rid it of harmful accumulations can be by conventional foods. The most effective option is a colon cleanse cereals – oatmeal, buckwheat, rice and so on.
Intestinal cleansing kas: how it works
Porridge based on cereals contain a lot of coarse dietary fiber that is not digested nor absorbed, but help to push food through the digestive tract, stimulate the stomach, absorb the excess liquid and bind the toxins and stale in the intestines of food residues and eliminate them from the body.
Best soft bowel manage such cereals as oatmeal, barley, buckwheat, and millet.
To cleanse the bowel cereals, need in a few days (3 to 10) to eat only them, of varying grits to your liking. So, in the morning you drink a glass of water on an empty stomach 20-30 minutes before meals. For Breakfast, lunch and dinner serving cereal. In addition, try to drink water throughout the day and don’t avoid green tea and drink natural juices – fruit and vegetable.
How to cleanse the bowel oatmeal and barley
Oatmeal is a perfect product for bowel cleansing and healing the whole body. First, in a mess a lot of fiber (dietary fiber). Secondly, the most useful thing to have oatmeal for Breakfast. It refers to a slow carbohydrates, so before lunch about the feeling of hunger can be forgotten. Just pour cereal with hot water and let infusions. If desired, add dried fruit, nuts or seeds.
Pearl barley is considered a dietary product. The barley helps to cleanse the bowel of harmful accumulation, including toxins, to eliminate the problem of constipation. This cereal is very soft, and the benefits for the entire digestive tract — it is huge. It is prescribed for gastritis and peptic ulcer disease. But if you plan to use this mess to cleanse the bowel, then it is in any case no need to add sugar or salt. If you wish, you can add a tablespoon of vegetable oil.
Buckwheat and millet porridge for cleansing the colon
Buckwheat contains many minerals, among which the much-needed calcium, phosphorus, potassium and iron. Buckwheat is recommended for not only purgation, but also for the prevention of anemia, osteoporosis, and vascular diseases.
The advantage of the millet porridge is that it is easily absorbed by the body, and gently cleanses as the bowel and kidneys. So millet should be included in the diet at least twice a week. Like buckwheat, millet porridge will save from low hemoglobin, because it contains large amounts of iron. The best option – to cook porridge on the water, and after cooking add a tablespoon of sunflower oil.