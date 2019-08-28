Doctors told how to cough to determine lung cancer
Doctors from the UK call signs like cough determine the development of lung cancer. According to experts, in any case can not be ignored long this reflex phenomenon.
Lung cancer symptoms do not usually appear in the early stages, but since this cancer is one of the most common and serious types, it is important to recognize the first signs, when they develop, say British doctors. In particular, the cough is a key danger signal. It is critical to pay attention if its duration is from three weeks or more, if there are changes in intensity. This includes: recurrent infection of the chest, wheezing for some strange reason, the blood, pain in the chest or shoulder that does not improve with time, a hoarse voice for three weeks. Feeling tired and weight loss for no apparent reason also in this list.
There are a number of risk factors that can increase the risk of lung cancer, including air pollution, the previous cases of the respiratory illness, exposure to radon and family history. It is important to note, these conditions do not necessarily mean that people necessarily get sick.