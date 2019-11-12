Doctors told how to deal with seasonal allergies
Learn how to deal with seasonal allergies and get spring and summer a real pleasure!
Seasonal allergies or hay fever can be a real handful in the flowering period of plants. It arises because of contact with pollen on the mucous membrane (eyes, nose) and skin, causing itching, irritation and burning. Hay fever is triggered by blooms of one or a group of plants and can be a catalyst for the development of food allergies. What are the causes and symptoms of seasonal allergies and how to fight it.
Reasons
Conventionally, there are three peaks of greatest activity allergies:
the first is in mid and late spring, when the release of pollen more mass
the second occurs when the start blooming meadow flowers and in the flowering poplars. Poplar fluff brings a lot of inconveniences both for Allergy sufferers and healthy people. This stage occurs at the beginning of the summer.
the third period was the flowering of ambrosia, the end of summer.
Hay fever is not a disease, a reaction to a stimulus. Which in this case is the pollen of flowering plants. Once in the body, it irritates the skin and mucous membranes, stimulates immune system histamine, antibodies, which triggers itching, sneezing, runny nose, etc.
Seasonal allergies also can trigger Smoking, bad ecology, stress, taking certain antibiotics. They weaken the immune system and make it more susceptible to irritants.
Symptoms
The symptoms of hay fever in General are similar to symptoms of the common cold: cough (wet and dry), sore throat, nasal congestion, difficult breathing (including asthma), itching, redness of mucous membranes, chronic fatigue.
Prevention
To seasonal allergies, you can prepare and thus ease prosthechea allergic reactions.
Consult your doctor and take a course of immunotherapy. It will consist in identifying the specific allergen, followed by its introduction into your body in small doses. Your body will start to adapt to the stimulus, and during the hay fever symptoms will manifest themselves in a milder form. This procedure must take place in the autumn after flowering of plants, and more effective it will be only if done annually.
Observe hypoallergenic diet, eliminate from your diet foods that can trigger or aggravate allergies. Avoid raspberries and strawberries in spring, in autumn it is not recommended to abuse the watermelon, grapes, and melons. In the flowering period exclude from your diet chocolate and other CASAPROTECT, as well as eggs, honey and nuts.
Take vitamins b and C, they are beneficial to the immune system and help to cope with Allergy symptoms.
How to cope with allergies
— required wet cleaning of the whole house morning and evening, also on Windows you can hang a wet gauze mesh.
— for a walk, try to go out after the rain, careful to avoid prolonged contact with the allergen, wash clothing upon returning home.
— to facilitate breathing, do the pressure point massage of the nose, squeeze it with your fingers and circular movements gently massage the nose wings first to one then to the other side.
— buy a humidifier or place around the house water containers to protect the skin and mucous membranes from drying out.
— rinse the nose with warm water with salt is a great way to clear mucous from the pollen and relieve irritation.
— drink a decoction of a succession (plant pour hot water and leave to infuse for twenty minutes; the broth should not be cloudy, and have a pleasant Golden color).
— drink more water.
— do not take antihistamines without prescription. Medical treatment should begin 2-3 weeks before the flowering period.