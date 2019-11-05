Doctors told how to deal with stress
Stress is the main attack of our time. From him, as you know, all of the disease. However, this is not something from which there is no remedy. Medical experts from the Ministry of health told what to do to counter chronic stress.
What causes stress? To early hypertension, coronary heart disease, stomach ulcers, asthma and many pathologies. These 5 ways will help to cope with nervous stress and improve health.
Take time to physical exercise every day
Dispose of the “stress hormones”, and this is best done through exercise. And not necessarily to go to the gym and hit the weights. Just walk briskly or swimming. The main thing is that you like. Besides, physical activity is good in itself improves the blood circulation, vascular tone, promotes the production of serotonin.
Sleep
For starters, it is important to understand the individual rate of sleep. For recreation requires a minimum of seven hours, and some more. To discover her, wait for the holiday and not get up for the alarm. On the fourth or fifth day a natural awakening, you will realize how much you need sleep.
“Train” your mood
Not to be discouraged, sometimes there isn’t, but according to neuroscientists, it is necessary to use the mechanism of biological feedback. Go to the mirror and smile, the mood a little but to improve.
Eat foods that increase the production of “happiness hormones”
The happy hormone, serotonin, is produced when we eat bananas, nuts, bitter chocolate.