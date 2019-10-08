Doctors told how to detect cancer early
Oncologists shared professional opinion on the possibility to diagnose cancer at an early stage with those symptoms, which are usually cited in the press. In particular, Michael Gentle, said that cancer symptoms are diverse and independently to detect the disease impossible.
Oncologist Michael Gentle told that symptoms specifically cancer does not exist because the disease can indicate virtually any signs. For this reason, it is necessary to pay attention to their health and the appearance of signs of rejection to go to the doctor initially to the therapist.
Will need to have a designated physician examination and then to act on the basis of their performance. Himself to appoint some kind of strategy for examination it is impossible, it should be done only by a therapist, said Gentle. For example, want to perform tests for tumor markers, people can know their level. But this does not mean cancer, tumor markers may be increased in connection with inflammation, infection.
The doctor stated that the only periodic examination can effectively help to detect cancer at an early stage and gives people many chances to cure him.
“The smaller the stage, the easier it is to cure. Take cancer of the stomach. At an early stage is easily treated and at a later stage the chances of cure are very much reduced,” said Michael Sweet.
Another expert, oncologist Ilya Fomintsev supported the opinion of colleagues at an early stage is treatable most cancers, postulated it. Fomintsev told that most Russians are diagnosed with breast cancer, colon and rectum, stomach, skin, prostate, cervix, lungs. According to the doctor, if all of these types of cancer intersect at the first stage, they are “perfectly cured”.