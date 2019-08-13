Doctors told how to determine predisposition to a heart attack
More common in men.
At risk of a heart attack are all people from middle age.
The overwhelming number of patients seeking treatment are men. The average age of the disease varies from 40 to 70 years.
Fortunately, a heart attack happens suddenly on the launch of its occurrence will signal bright signs that definitely should not be ignored:
Pay attention to how you climb the ladder: if the distance 1-2 floor was given to you with difficulty, there was difficulty and shortness of breath, you should visit a doctor to avoid potentially dangerous situations.
Pain in the upper back, especially in the blades, which may radiate to left arm, also suggests that the cardiovascular system is something wrong.
Be careful if any physical activity you start to feel weakness, fatigue and overall deterioration of health.