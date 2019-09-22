Doctors told how to determine the probability to live to 80 years old
If before the age of seventy years man walks as vigorously as in his youth, he is practically with absolute probability will live to eighty. So I think gerontologists from Japan, reinforcing his words with results of long-term research project.
“It may seem incredible, but our study showed that the physical condition of the people over sixty years steadily improving. That is, the old age, if we mean by this term impotence, tends to move away, if you lived to be 60 years. So occurs in men and women”, noted Japanese scientists at the Moscow conference “focus on healthy longevity in Russia.”
Hidenori Arai, the head of the Japanese National center for geriatrics and gerontology, told about the study, which was conducted in Japan from 1997, the year. The scientists measured the walking speed of people aged sixty and eighty years and found that the average Japanese is increasing the speed of foot travel, between 60 and 70 years old. We are talking about the growth speed walk for five to ten percent.
“We found an interesting pattern. Is 70 years a person remains energetic, the walk (that is, it is, for example, half a meter per second), it will live up to 80 years, nearly one hundred percent probability”, says Arai, adding that the elderly citizens of Japan, tend to retain good physical characteristics.