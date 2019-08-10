Doctors told how to distinguish counterfeit drugs from the real ones
Start a pilot project.
In Ukraine, launched a pilot project for the introduction of a system of 2D-coding of medications and the monitoring of their treatment to fight against counterfeit. Details about this project, how it will work, and what changes await manufacturers, pharmacies and patients, said during a press conference, the representatives of the market of medicines and the promoters of such ideas.
“As a result we need to obtain the debugged system of interaction of all participants of the pilot project. The control must implement the state authorities, the Ministry of health as the coordinator, be Prepared as the main subject of the market for control over circulation of medicines, the Ministry of Economics as a subject, which should ensure the creation of a unified system in Ukraine, which will receive information about each package of the drug. That is, the code is printed on every package of the drug should be accumulated in a single system that will be established by the Ministry of economic development,” explained legal expert of the Ministry of health on the labelling of medicines Marina Slobodschina.
According to her, the codes are 2-D DataMatrix visually similar to QR code but have sewn other information.
“The packaging of medicinal products will appear a icon which will be very similar to the QR code. The only thing it has another name 2-D DataMatrix code and a little different format. It is encoded information defined regulations, it will contain information about who is the manufacturer of the drug, the expiration date of the drug and other information which the working group can be determined. For the user this icon will mean that this drug is in a single system and is in circulation,” — said the expert.
She also noted that in relation to it was a 2-D code, such marking will not be 1 September.
“On September 1, begins the start of the pilot project itself. Determine a list of manufacturers that it will include, will be determined with the month of October the list of medications it will include. And only in early January, consumers will be able to see these 2D codes on packaging,” said Marina Slobodschina.
She also noted that in the framework of this project is the implementation of European legislation. However, the position from which emanated the Ministry of health, the concept of implementation of the pilot project and the contents of the regulation on the implementation of the pilot project, proceed from the norms of European directives.
“There is such a goal: not to create something of their own, a system that went to other countries and actually learn from the European experience and work it on pilot project. Ukraine went democratic and European path, allowing all manufacturers to independently encode the packaging and apply 2D codes. This is an absolutely European requirements. We do not create any preconditions, the government has not created the preconditions in order to monopolize the market marking,” said legal expert of the Ministry of health on the labelling of medicines.
As noted by the representative Association of producers of innovative medicines “APRAD” (ASSOCIATION OF PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT) Vitaly Gordienko, from February 2019 for the EU countries introduced a mandatory requirement marked on the packaging of medicines. The Ukrainian government in March 2019 approved the Concept of state policy for the prevention of counterfeiting of medicines.
“Of course, the problem of falsification exists not only in Ukraine but also in other countries, including the European Union. Unfortunately, the trend of increasing interest especially in developing countries. These data are reflected in the report of the world health organization. Will the labeling to help to solve this problem? Of course, Yes. That is why in the European Union, this process began in February of this year. But we need a transition period, that is to say that Ukraine can this year to implement the initiative in full, must be very ambitious. Therefore, the introduction of the pilot we are very enthusiastic about it. The important thing to note is the system which Ukraine must implement. We need to build our own or to implement the European system in Ukraine. We support that Ukraine had the European system. We found some differences already in the adopted resolution and the draft amendments to the law on medicines. We support the initiative to establish a relevant working group, we are ready to work in it, to give expert opinion, including to attract the experience of those countries who are already working since February of this year,” — said the expert.
This system will allow real-time tracking of the circulation of medicines and to control the chain of supply from producer to consumer, and track the appearance of adulteration and to ensure the planning of production quantities of drugs.