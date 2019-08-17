Doctors told how to dull the feeling of hunger after a workout
Many observed after exercise hunger. The doctors said that the best way to combat this is to increase the intensity of training.
As shown by some studies, the feeling of hunger blunted, if you have a very active sports. The most effective is called high-intensity exercise, lasting about half an hour. It is the alternation of short-term approaches with maximum effort and rest, holding for 1-2 minutes. Reduce appetite help and exercises that will need to allocate 90 minutes. Also from time depends directly on their result.
According to doctors the publication Medical Xpress, not all people will approach an intense or prolonged stress, because male and female organisms have different reactions to them. You need to listen carefully to my body, trying out different types of sports activities and choose the suitable option.