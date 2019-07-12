Doctors told how to get rid of a migraine without medication
Chronic headaches dramatically reduce the quality of life.
And in order to prevent migraines initially, you need to deal with their basic causes.
More water. It is scientifically proven that insufficient hydration of the body can trigger migraines. Try to drink as much as possible not to let headaches spoil your life.
A clear mode of the day. Be sure to take care to go to bed and get up at the same time. Clear mode of the day is very useful because it significantly reduces the risk of developing migraine.
Early Breakfast. The lack of food over a long period of time in the morning can trigger hypoglycemia, which is called one of the possible causes of migraine. Start the day with eating Breakfast in order to reduce the risk of headaches.
Less computer. The more time we spend staring at the monitor, the more frequent episodes of migraine. Contact with the computer for many hours can trigger headaches.
Less alcohol. Certain types of alcoholic drinks contain chemicals that affect blood vessels. An excess of alcohol in the system of our body can cause severe migraine.
Less coffee. Caffeine is also one of the known risk factors for the development of migraines.