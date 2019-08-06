Doctors told how to get rid of belly fat
Fat deposits in the abdomen are a very common problem among women. This part is the most difficult to get rid of extra pounds.
Besides, obesity causes a disruption of the cardiovascular diseases and the risk of type 2 diabetes. Experts say that to get rid of belly fat will help one simple exercise.
According to doctors, the most effective method of dealing with body fat is running. Five-year study showed that people who ran for 17 miles in a week get rid of excess weight. And those who ran more than 27 miles in a week reduced subcutaneous fat and literally 70%.
Experts point out that these exercises should be on a regular basis. If for some reason, the running must be reduced, you should reduce the calorie intake. It is understood that running would not be able to burn fat. Physical activity account for 20% of success, the remaining 80% is proper nutrition. It is very important to follow a healthy diet.
Doctors say the main mistake people who want to lose weight. This sharp reduction of calories. Experts warn that this method may cause irreparable harm to the body.