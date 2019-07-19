Doctors told how to get rid of stretch marks at home
July 19, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Easy-to-use tool.
It is very effective home remedy will help you to get rid of stretch marks forever. To cook it you will need just a few moments.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon of castor or olive oil
the juice of half a lemon
vitamin E (1 capsule)
Preparation:
Mix all the ingredients until you get homogeneous mass.
Gentle circular motions, apply the mixture on affected areas and massage the body until the product absorbed.
It is best to use massage brush to increase blood circulation in problem areas.
Do this each day for 2-3 minutes a couple of weeks, you will receive a perfect body with no stretch marks!