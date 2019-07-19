Doctors told how to get rid of stretch marks at home

| July 19, 2019 | Health | No Comments

Easy-to-use tool.

Врачи рассказали, как избавиться от растяжек в домашних условиях

It is very effective home remedy will help you to get rid of stretch marks forever. To cook it you will need just a few moments.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon of castor or olive oil
the juice of half a lemon
vitamin E (1 capsule)

Preparation:

Mix all the ingredients until you get homogeneous mass.

Gentle circular motions, apply the mixture on affected areas and massage the body until the product absorbed.

It is best to use massage brush to increase blood circulation in problem areas.

Do this each day for 2-3 minutes a couple of weeks, you will receive a perfect body with no stretch marks!

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.