Doctors told how to identify a lack of vitamin B12

The scientists said that the condition of the mouth may point to existing health problems. According to them, it helps to diagnose many diseases, such as lack of vitamin B12. Deficit of this substance is a serious threat to health, and today about 5% of the total population of the planet suffers because of this. It is desirable to identify this lack in the early stages, as in this case it is possible to carry out an effective treatment and avoid serious consequences. In the list of diseases that can develop in the absence of the vitamin include anemia, schizophrenia, memory loss and disorders of the nervous system.

First and foremost, people should pay attention to the lack of tiny bumps on the tongue. Taste buds dissolve and disappear, that you need to pay attention. This will tell and tingling body. Swollen tongue — no less alarming syndrome, then, if nothing is done, could start itching, and have the risk of ulcers.

