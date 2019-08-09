Doctors told how to keep psychological health
A group of experts from Britain from the school of health and society, centre of business studies and faculty of sociology of the University of Cambridge identified the most optimal time, which person should spend on the job.
To such conclusion experts came after interviewing about 70,000 people in Britain for nine years from 2009 to 2018. During this period participants had to change a few of the works, resulting in varied and the duration of the working day. The researchers recorded changes in the health of participants. Special attention was paid to psychological status and sleep problems.
As shown by the results of the experiment, the health risks for people have significantly decreased when they left work after a long break (maternity leave, unemployment). In men decrease these risks by 30%, if they did paid work for eight hours a week. For women the figure was 20 hours a week.
Scientists believe that the number of working hours contributes to the preservation of the dignity of man and gives him the opportunity to communicate with other people.
According to experts, the data must be taken into consideration at a time when machines with artificial intelligence will take part of the jobs, which will lead to higher unemployment. Experts offered the option of a two-hour workday that will allow people to feel “busy” and have enough free time to devote personal life.