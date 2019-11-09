Doctors told how to lose weight on potatoes
Potatoes are a great source of nutrients that can help in including in such a delicate matter as weight loss. How to lose weight without giving up the dish of potatoes — was told by foreign doctors.
The potatoes are present in large numbers are necessary for each person vitamins like B1, B2 and B6. Plus, potatoes have quite a lot of vitamin C — it is believed that in three or four potatoes of medium size contains half a daily dose of ascorbic acid.
And vitamins are not all. In potatoes (particularly cooked) are indigestible substances which swell once in the stomach. That is, the potato does not give you to eat too much, which is very popular for weight loss. The same indigestible substances stabilize blood sugar levels and maintain satiety.
“Potatoes effectively stabilizes blood sugar levels, so you for a long time you feel full and do not begin to reach for sweet or other harmful foods. In General, potato is a very good product for those who want to lose weight. It is important not to eat fried potatoes and is not too high-calorie meals based on potatoes”, say nutritionists, adding that the best choice for those who want to lose weight is boiled potatoes with vegetables, greens or eggs. This dish will be reflected on your figure entirely positive.