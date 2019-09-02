Doctors told how to lose weight with a slow metabolism
Doctors gave recommendations about how you can lose weight even with a slow metabolism. The process of metabolism is associated with several factor, including age and genetics.
To slow metabolism to begin losing weight, it is better to reduce the number of calories consumed. Some time every day, you can eat 250 calories less than normal, even if the person didn’t do this before. This will allow you to reduce fat that will be noticeable in particular in the waist area. Well metabolism is affected and strength-training, with their help you can increase muscle mass. Good effect and give cardio can be alternated with more intense workloads.
The diet in poor metabolism it is important to include healthy fats, proteins and also protein, abandoning of harmful products. You can lean fish, nuts, avocado, Turkey, lentils, etc.