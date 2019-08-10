Doctors told how to lower blood pressure without medication

Australian scientists have concluded that to reduce high blood pressure, you can use beet juice.

Vegetable proved to be very useful, due to the large quantity of nitrogen compounds in the root. They have a relaxing effect on blood vessel walls and improves blood flow.

But that drink helped, to drink it the right way – not immediately after, pressed it from the vegetable, and after 20 minutes, when it will be defended.

In addition, scientists believe that the “elixir” it is advisable to dilute Apple or carrot juice. And we must remember that the beet contains a lot of sugar. It may not be the best way to affect the figure of hypertensive patients.

