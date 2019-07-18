Doctors told how to maintain healthy teeth
It is known that inadequate attention to oral hygiene can lead to unpleasant odor, the tooth decay, different gum diseases and even other organs.
Dentists say regular brushing and flossing is the main way of monitoring the occurrence of diseases of the oral mucosa and teeth. While doctors draw attention to the fact that there are some habits that should be avoided to maintain healthy teeth.
Many experts also argue that excessive consumption of soft drinks, especially in children, may lead in future to a number of dental problems, including the occurrence of dental caries.
Recently the American dental Association (American Dental Association) has published such methods to protect the teeth:
not to bite your nails, they can damage the oral mucosa or teeth;
do not brush teeth too vigorously, this can damage teeth and gums;
not fond of whitening and polishing teeth, it can increase the risk of occurrence of cracks in the teeth;
avoid eating very hard foods (nuts, ice, etc.) that can damage the surface or even break a tooth;
avoid snacking during the day, especially sweet products.