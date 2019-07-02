Doctors told how to maintain mobility in the elderly
From the figures circulating in the blood vitamin depends on the ability of older people to move. A vitamin K deficiency leads to the development of chronic diseases.
Scientists have discovered that low levels of circulating vitamin K is associated with mobility limitation and disability among the elderly. The study showed that this factor is extremely important for maintaining mobility and independence in old age. Since the number of elderly people on our planet is constantly growing, it is very important to deal with the different risk factors that can negatively affect this figure. Previously, low levels of vitamin K was associated with the onset of chronic diseases, leading to disability.
The researchers used the results of previous studies which proved that the decline of circulating vitamin K leads to a decrease in the speed of movement for the elderly and increased risk of development of osteoarthritis. A new study evaluated the performance of two biomarkers: circulating vitamin K in the blood (phylloquinone) and functional indicators of this vitamin in plasma (plasma ucMGP). It was found that older people with low levels of circulating vitamin K are more often faced with limitations in mobility and disability. But the various indicators of this vitamin in plasma did not cause visible restrictions in mobility.
The study was based on information about 635 men and 688 women aged 70-79 years. Their level of mobility was assessed every six months for 6-10 years. In addition, blood tests helped to determine the indicators of vitamin K.