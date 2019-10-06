Doctors told how to manage high blood pressure without medication
Hypertension or high blood pressure in the absence of prevention and treatment can lead to the development of cardiovascular diseases, stroke or thrombosis. According to doctors, to deal with this syndrome can not only medication, but also, for example, by changing habits or diet.
In the first place to normalize high blood pressure may be weight gain. Doctors say that every gain extra 4 pounds body mass contribute to an increase in pressure at 10 mm Hg. In addition, hypertensive patients it is important to limit salt intake. You can reduce it to a minimum, but preferably completely withdraw and replace a product, for example, spices. In the daily diet of the person struggling with high blood pressure should dominate the “light” products – low-fat milk products, fresh vegetables and fruit and meals with whole grain, beet juice, garlic.
We should not forget about moderate physical exertion. It is best to do swimming, Jogging and Cycling, and to normalize the pressure is sufficient to spend up to six hours per week. Also helps regulate pressure heart-healthy hawthorn and the use of magnesium (at least 300 mg per day). If a person has no other serious illness, it is a good prevention of hypertension can be a sauna or a blood donation.