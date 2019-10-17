Doctors told how to overcome the dependence on junk food
The brain consumes daily approximately 20% of all energy entering the body, mainly in the form of glucose – and here our favorite cookies, candies and lattes with caramel syrup. Of course, it will encourage the consumption of such food, and stroking you gently on the head for every eaten sweets. And he does this by releasing the neurotransmitter dopamine.
Dopamine generally allocated in order for the brain to remember some very important life information. Sex, food, status, when the person is experiencing incredible pleasure – it is the pressure on the gas pedal and the dopamine starts flowing.
That is why sweet and fatty food is a little different from drug intoxication. Both conditions are followed by a secretion of dopamine in a special area of the brain called the limbic system. Dependence on food is even included in the latest edition of the manual of mental diseases (DSM-5), as dependence on substances (substance used disorder).
Here is a list of questions developed by researchers from Yale University, the answers to which will help you understand whether you have addiction of food. Put + if you:
– eating more than planned when you consume certain types of meals;
– continue to consume certain foods even when not hungry;
– eat until you feel ill;
– feel guilt and anxiety after you eat certain foods;
– eat more to feel pleasure or reduce negative emotions.
Some researchers believe that to get rid of this condition is much more difficult than other addictions. Alcoholics, for example, can refrain from drinking alcohol all his life, but without food it is impossible to do. In this specialnosti situation.
To give you some working tips that will greatly simplify your relationship with food.
1. Create a list of the foods you tend to overindulge. It is trigger foods and you should avoid them completely.
2. Prepare yourself. So you can control the quantity and quality of food eaten and to enjoy the process.
3. Create a list of places where you tend to overeat, especially fatty and sugary foods. Try to avoid these places, especially when hungry.
4. Likewise, create a list of places to eat healthy and tasty food. If you are hungry or not in the mood to cook, better to eat here.
5. Every time you want to eat something, think about whether you are really hungry.
Don’t be afraid to refer to specialists, if you see this problem. To overcome the dependence on food is a long process, but it can be dealt with.
It is important to work in a team – with the participation of the nutritionist, psychologist, and be under the supervision of doctors, to rule out other causes strong appetite.