Doctors told how to prevent and properly treat diarrhea
Doctors from Germany told what measures will help to prevent diarrhea, and in the case of having intestinal disorders how to treat it.
Diarrhea is the most common disease during travel. In most cases, this trouble is not dangerous, the symptoms themselves vanish in a few days. However, with the appearance of blood or mucus in the stool and fever, vomiting and pain are recommended to urgently contact a doctor to rule out malaria, cholera, typhoid or other serious disease. Because pathogens mainly enter the body through food and drinks, some precautions can reduce the risk of disease.
The body loses fluids and minerals due to diarrhea, so doctors suggest to drink a lot, do it often, preferably on a quarter liter of water per hour. The required amount can be assessed independently: the urine should be light in color. Drinks must contain more minerals and salt. For this approach teas, soft drinks or chicken broth. Particularly useful is such an example of composition: a liter of water (boiled), or black tea, two tablespoons sugar, one teaspoon salt, half teaspoon of baking soda, a glass of orange juice.
While eating, patients should be careful not to eat fatty and harder to digest food. It is also better to avoid caffeine and alcohol. Sample diet: crackers, pretzels with salt, grated apples, chopped bananas, white bread, porridge, carrot soup, rice or potatoes.
With regard to dangerous products, you should avoid eating raw seafood (sushi, oysters), fruit and vegetable salads. In the list of prohibitions tap water that should not even be used for brushing your teeth. This includes ice cream, including fruit ice, raw meat (tartare, carpaccio).