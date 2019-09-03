Doctors told how to prevent heart attack in the heat
The doctors gave advice on how to avoid aggravation of cardiovascular diseases in hot weather. In the summer there is an increase in the number of heart attacks.
High temperature, fumes in urban areas, lack of elementary security measures — all these factors increase the risk of heart attacks. Doctors remind about safe health time of day to 11.00 and after 17.00. That’s when you need to plan for acceptable physical exertion: walking in the shaded parks, visit shops or markets (possibly not very remote from the house), all possible work on the dacha and more. A particular danger for people with heart problems is a sharp change of temperature, therefore, according to the doctors, before bathing in the waters you need to make sure that the water is not too cold. By the way, this applies to taking a shower in the heat. Of course, you need to follow the diet, remember that overeating affects all of us, strictly to observe the drinking regime did not come to dehydration, but to avoid the appearance of edema. It is strongly recommended not to consume alcoholic beverages.
Physicians Kaiser Permanente, the American research center conducted after observations as advised in the conditions of global warming often to measure blood pressure and not to postpone the doctor’s visit. Performing these recommendations will be able to prevent a heart attack in the hot season.