Doctors told how to protect your feet from infection in the summer
In the hot season we often walk in open shoes, feet are injured, and often are. They require special treatment to protect against fungal infections.
Use cold compresses. Add in plastic bags with ice cubes, wrap with a towel and use them as ice packs. Apply these compresses to the damaged areas of the feet for at least 15 minutes. They reduce itching and pain.
Vinegar from Apple cider. This liquid is used for centuries to deal with skin allergic disorders. But don’t forget to dilute the vinegar with water. Dip into this liquid with a cotton swab and apply it to the skin. The solution has antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and antifungal effects.
The leaves of neem. Boil a handful of neem leaves in boiling water for 10 minutes. Their therapeutic properties will be transferred to the water. Then take a bath with the addition of the water. Neem leaves have antimicrobial effects, they wash away toxins from the skin.
Aloe Vera. Use aloe Vera gel for application on the skin. In addition, you can apply a cream based on this component, available for sale. Apply them two or three times a day. Creams contain sugar like lactose and sterols, which are very effective in combating fungal infections.