Doctors told how to provide first aid at a sting of a jellyfish
In sea water many inhabitants, so you need to know what to do when in contact with those who can affect our mood. If you are stung by a jellyfish, do not panic, but leave without attention to the resulting burn is not worth it.
The most dangerous jellyfish is the box jellyfish (Chironex fleckeri has), that lives off the coast of Northern Australia. It can cause very severe burns, which in some cases can lead to death. Box jellyfish venom has multiple effects, simultaneously affecting the nervous system, heart and skin. During the invasion of the jellyfish close beaches.
In the waters of the Black and Azov seas there are jellyfish less dangerous, but also can hurt. It kornerot (Rhizostoma pulmо, blue jellyfish with huge tentacles) and long-eared jellyfish (Aurelia aurita, Medusa lenticular with thin fringed tentacles around).
Bite comerota does not represent a mortal danger to humans. Contact with him is unpleasant for children and for the most sensitive of adults. In addition, especially need to be careful for Allergy sufferers, because in some cases, possible severe individual reactions. But for the rest of the most people contact with jellyfish rather unpleasant than dangerous.
What to do if you are stung by a jellyfish:
you need to get out of the water;
do not touch the burn with your hands;
rinse the burn with salt water and cotton wool;
drink plenty of water.
To neutralize the poison you can also use lemon juice or 5% vinegar solution. For washing do not use fresh water, it will only increase the burning sensation on the skin.
Reaction to contact with the jellyfish in different people may differ: some burn may take a few hours, while others may cause an allergic reaction.
What medicines help relieve the unpleasant symptoms
With strong allergies are advised to take antigistaminnoe tool. Sometimes the bite can cause severe pain, so it is best to take the painkillers.
In case of strongly pronounced signs of allergies after first aid should seek medical attention.