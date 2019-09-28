Doctors told how to recognize a malfunction of the thyroid gland
Important symptoms.
Experts have called the main symptoms of failure of the thyroid gland.
One of the signs of problems with the thyroid gland can be a change in hair growth. For example, sudden hair loss or the appearance of excess hair on the body. Also, be wary when constant sore throat and feeling coma.
Formidable symptom may be the swing weight, especially rapid weight loss if diet has not changed, and fiznagruzki not increased. The appearance of constant fatigue, drowsiness or irritability also indicates a possible failure in the work of this important body. Especially characteristic of disorders in the thyroid are sudden outbreaks of aggression in previously balanced person.
Young girls with a lack of function of the thyroid often suffers from strong unreasonable fears, depression, anxiety.
For failure of the thyroid gland characteristic of the state of internal imbalance — the person becomes difficult to concentrate, thoughts “jump”.
Thyroid disease takes second place in prevalence among all diseases of the endocrine glands (after the pancreas). Malfunction of this organ is diagnosed every tenth inhabitant of the planet, to the report of who. Endemic goiter, hypothyroidism, and other disorders of the thyroid every year found more often.