Doctors told how to recognize dangerous moles
For those who have on the body a lot of moles, you should visit a dermatologist once a year.
The usual moles after the summer sun may turn into deadly tumors. Therefore it is very important to check them regularly.
Be sure to follow the size of spots or moles. Especially if pigmented stain quite rapidly increasing. Of the danger signals also asymmetry, blurred outline, and even color – if the stain is too dark or inhomogeneous coloring.
Checking moles using a special device – Dermatoscope. The doctors say that if skin cancer is detected early stages, the chances to overcome the illness is, and rather big.
If yourself run, the consequences will be fatal. Therefore, doctors advise to pay attention to any changes on the skin. Especially those in so-called risk group. There are people who face and body which many age spots and moles. Visiting a dermatologist for them it is mandatory at least once a year.