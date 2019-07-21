Doctors told how to recognize heart disease
Experts told, what signs indicate heart disease. Knowing them, one can timely detect the development of illnesses and to avoid serious consequences.
Doctors say, most people do not feel the disruption of the cardiovascular system, while not serious disruptions. This is due to the fact that diseases develop very slowly and people do not notice gradual changes in the feeling, getting used to them.
When illnesses develop fully, there may come an acute crisis, turning into a heart attack or stroke. However, there are signs that can indicate a fault in the heart. If not ignored, can time to take action and seek treatment. Also effective will be a change of lifestyle and a more careful attitude to health, including, quitting bad habits.
The main sign of impending problems is the change of the heartbeat indicates the development of the arrhythmia. Also ailments points quickly appear shortness of breath and excessive fatigue. Need to worry and if in the left part of the body appear unreasonable pain or swelling of the skin.