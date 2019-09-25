Doctors told how to recognize problems with the gall bladder
When the gallbladder ceases to function properly, it leads to serious problems with digestion and nutrient absorption, fraught with stagnation of bile and the occurrence of stones in the body.
The most common ailment of the gall bladder is cholelithiasis. There are several signs that help to recognize the disease.
Pain in the abdomen. It occurs after meals (especially fat) and is felt in the right hypochondrium, also extending to the right shoulder or giving back. This is due to the fact that, by subtracting, the gallbladder acids along trying to highlight through bile duct stones.
Nausea and vomiting. The gallbladder delivers in the gut acids and enzymes necessary for digestion and assimilation of nutrients. It all goes through the ducts. If you get stuck in the ducts gallstones develop cholecystitis – inflammation of the organ, which in acute cases a person experiences severe pain and vomiting. In chronic cholecystitis often after a meal there is nausea.
Heartburn. It may occur with different disorders. But frequent heartburn after eating, not passing with movement or rest, can be a sign of gallstones.
Heartburn in combination with fever and chills. The set of these symptoms, supplemented by pain in the abdomen, is the “cry” of the body help. Typically, this pattern occurs when inflammation of the gallbladder. If abdominal pain increases, and the temperature is rising, do not hesitate to call an ambulance, this condition can be very dangerous.
The color of the skin. Yellowish skin tone, or tint, reminiscent of a sunburn — it is also likely a sign of blockage of the bile duct. In this disease the skin cells can accumulate bilirubin, a pigment involved in the synthesis of bile acids.
By the way, can also turn yellow whites of the eyes.
The color of feces and urine. Uncharacteristically light stool and dark urine are already “classic” signs of malfunction of the gallbladder.