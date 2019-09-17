Doctors told how to reduce eye strain
British doctors were told how to reduce eye strain when watching TV and while working at the computer or laptop. According to experts, modern man holds mobile devices are too much time, which can not but affect his health.
Such activities extremely affects the vision. A particularly negative view of TV and working on computer affect people over the age of 40 years. According to doctors, most people blink approximately 20 times per minute, which allows you to maintain eye moisture and to preserve the quality of view, however, when attention is focused, the amount necessary for eye health blinking is significantly reduced. In the end, the visual organ is deteriorating, there is a dryness of the eyeball, may have headaches. Therefore, it is important to take a break from artificial light. Experts recommend to take your eyes off the monitor for 20 minutes, and 20 seconds to focus on a distant object. Also good help special drops for moisture.
In addition, you must modify the diet. You should choose foods that contain substances that help to restore the sight. These include salmon, carrots, blueberries and greens. Doctors recommend to reduce time spent at the TV or computer and more to walk in the fresh air. Not only will this reduce eye strain, but will return the body tone.