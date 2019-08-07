Doctors told how to reduce the risk of cystitis
Italian doctors told how to reduce the risk of cystitis. According to experts, on hot days the probability of diagnosing the disease increases.
Doctors say that the heat actually weakens the body’s immune defenses and facilitates bacterial load. In addition, contact with wet clothes and sand promotes the growth of fungi and other pathogens. Summer cystitis is a fairly unpleasant symptoms, including: persistent and urgent urination, pain in bladder and burning, swelling, discomfort in the lower abdomen, fever, blood in the urine. To prevent these troubles relating to health, it is recommended to bring an extra swimsuit, wearing it immediately after swimming in the sea or pools, to avoid contaminated water.
With regard to General prevention, among the tips: sock cotton white linen, drinking enough water, limiting alcohol, care Bo intimate hygiene, the preference for a healthy and varied products. Drinking cranberry and probiotics are particularly good in this respect. Blueberry also has several beneficial properties for health due to the high concentration of beneficial substances such as citric, malic acid, phosphorus, calcium, manganese, vitamin A and C and phenolic compounds (proanthocyanidins), with a protective effect on cells against oxidative damage caused by free radicals.