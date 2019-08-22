Doctors told how to reduce the risk of dementia
Performing light exercise 5 times a week, the people, as it turned out, much less faced with an incurable disease. These are the results of research of scientists from the University of Wisconsin.
Two and a half hours of moderate physical activity per week can slow or stop the development of senile dementia, as shown by a new study. The authors observed a group of people whose parents have suffered from different types of dementia. Because of this the sole risk of the person to deal with the insidious disease was above the average. It turned out that the group of people who spend 5 days a week for a half-hour physical activity of low intensity was observed significantly fewer biomarkers of dementia with aging.
This is a convincing proof of the ability of physical activity to ensure the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia middle-aged people. At the time of the observation all the participants aged 40 to 65 years had no problems with brain, memory and other cognitive characteristics. Scientists evaluate carefully their health and lifestyle factors associated with risk of disease. Follow-up appointments and health assessments were conducted every 2-4 years. During these meetings people talked about how the level of physical activity they support. Also, the volunteers passed through neurophysiological testing and a brain scan to assess the level of biomarkers associated with senile dementia.
The more time people spend on physical exercise, the lower was the performance of these biomarkers. Despite the natural age-related decline of cognitive abilities in people who spent 30 minutes 5 times a week for gentle exercise, this reduction is sometimes the slowest. This means that their brain was most protected.