Doctors told how to reduce the risk of high blood pressure
Scientists from the University of Eastern Finland conducted a study which concluded that frequent sauna use reduces the risk of high blood pressure. Details of the scientific work published in the American Journal of Hypertension.
Blood pressure rises when the pressure force of blood on artery walls is too large, resulting in serious health problems. Certain activities can monitor the status, including relaxing activities. In particular, the scientists were able to prove that the risk of BP increase was almost 50% lower among men who visited the sauna four to seven times a week compared with persons who had only done this once in seven days.
The experiment involved more than 1,600 middle-aged men. Some of the participants had health problems, others have been diagnosed with hypertension. As it turned out, the risk of developing the condition fell by 24% among the volunteers with the frequency of visits from two to three times a week, and among the representatives of the stronger sex almost daily by 46%.
Scientists believe that the basis of the protective mechanisms is the regular impact of such on blood pressure. While in the sauna, the body temperature can rise to 2 °C, causing vasodilation. Consistency in this respect improves the function of the inner layer of blood vessels, and has beneficial effects on blood pressure. Sweating, in turn, removes fluid from the body, which is a contributing factor to the decline in blood pressure.