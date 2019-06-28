Doctors told how to rejuvenate the female body for 20 years
Doctors told how the bath rejuvenates the female body, and at what age you need to start to fight aging.
Sooner or later, age will take its course, but medicine know a lot of ways to delay this process. Most of my years worried women, so use anti-aging cosmetics and folk remedies. One of these people’s methods of struggle with old age the doctors call room and hardening.
Experts say that sauna and hardening will make women over 50 younger than 20 years. Such thermal effects do not only affect the elasticity of the skin and strengthen the nervous system. Most often, problems with the nerves that come in age, are the first sign of old age. Work, anxiety and stress interfere with the Central nervous system to relax.
Women lose healthy sleep, and because of this the body no time to recover. Spent cells are replaced with new, the skin loses its elasticity and wrinkles appear. The doctors say that the rule “captured the bathhouse and younger” should follow from the age of 30. The thing to remember is that the sauna and the fitness are only appropriate for healthy people who have no problems with the cardiovascular system. To avoid trouble, before such procedures it is better to consult a specialist.