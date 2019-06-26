Doctors told how to use breathing to improve your health
June 26, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Tatyana Shapovalenko answered frequently asked questions about health. The doctor told me that deep breathing helps to relieve nervous tension.
Many people experiencing stress and struggle with it in different ways. Someone is walking, playing sports or begins to overeat and abuse alcohol. However, there is an easier way to remove tension. Deep breathing lowers blood pressure, improves digestion, and relieves insomnia and strengthens the lungs. The doctor said that it is important to perform this action rhythmically through the nose and be sure to use the diaphragm.
According to Tatyana Shapovalenko, there are many techniques is deep breathing. If you regularly perform these exercises, you can improve your health.