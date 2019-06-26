Doctors told how to use breathing to improve your health

| June 26, 2019 | Health | No Comments

Tatyana Shapovalenko answered frequently asked questions about health. The doctor told me that deep breathing helps to relieve nervous tension.

Медики рассказали, как с помощью дыхания укрепить своё здоровье

Many people experiencing stress and struggle with it in different ways. Someone is walking, playing sports or begins to overeat and abuse alcohol. However, there is an easier way to remove tension. Deep breathing lowers blood pressure, improves digestion, and relieves insomnia and strengthens the lungs. The doctor said that it is important to perform this action rhythmically through the nose and be sure to use the diaphragm.

According to Tatyana Shapovalenko, there are many techniques is deep breathing. If you regularly perform these exercises, you can improve your health.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.