Doctors told how to use nutrition to reduce the risk of early death

| June 29, 2019 | Health

If a day the amount of red meat to reduce one portion, the risk of early death is reduced by 17%. Experts advise to consume the fish.

Медики рассказали, как с помощью питания снизить риск ранней смерти

Reducing red meat in the diet and replacing it with fish or chicken may to prolong human life for a few years, as shown by a large-scale study. In particular, if a person is refused from only one serving of red meat per day, which corresponded to the equivalent of a sandwich with sausage or ham, then the risk of death in the following 8 years it declined by 17%. More active inclusion in the diet of lean chicken or vegetables reduced the risk by 10%, when eating eggs it fell by 8%, while absorption of whole grain products — by 12%.

Special benefits were given a reduction of processed red meat, which include sausages, salami, ham and similar products. Researchers from Harvard University found that replacing two pieces of bacon, one sausage or a ham sandwich a day for the fish reduced the likelihood of early mortality by 25%. If red meat has varied in the chicken, then the probability of premature departure from life was reduced by 17%, and the transition to vegetables — 18%. In General, the authors of this study observed for taste preferences and a lifespan of more than 80,000 Americans.

Observations lasted for 8 years and then information about all the participants of the observations gathered after 8 years to find out who of them died. The results demonstrated that the active absorption of red and processed meat significantly increases the likelihood of death for any reason.

