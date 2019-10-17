Doctors told is it good to eat oatmeal porridge in the morning
Doctors have warned about the dangers of eating oatmeal as Breakfast in the morning. Gastroenterologists also told how to reduce the negative effect of the specified product.
Pediatrician Natalie Wright explained that the oatmeal water in the morning may be too heavy a dish for the stomach, especially in the cold period of the year. The greatest danger from such a Breakfast there for people with problems of the digestive tract and constipation. To make this dish safe, you just need to add butter. Thanks to this step can be avoided pinning properties of oats.
In General, according to experts, oatmeal is a useful product, having a number of positive features. For example, it helps with coughing and also capable of improving digestion in the presence in the diet.