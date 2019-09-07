Doctors told is it possible to completely remove stretch marks
To combat stretch marks, doctors recommend a comprehensive method. To get rid of stretch marks is possible, if the time to pay attention to the problem.
Linear atrophy of the skin (stretch marks, stripe-like atrophy of the skin, atrophoderma, striae distensae, striae gravidarum), skin, which in recent times have concerned absolutely of all women and cause them a lot of questions. Stretch marks can appear during pregnancy on the background of obesity, treatment with corticosteroids, hormonal imbalances, including the athletes on the background of anabolic hormones.
Note that stretch marks do not pose absolutely no health risk and do not compromise the body’s ability to normal functioning. Stretch marks are a purely cosmetic problem which requires appropriate care and sometimes even treatment.
To prevent the appearance of stretch marks is not so easy, especially if there are good reasons: genetic predisposition, poor skin elasticity, weight fluctuations, pregnancy and endocrine problems. If these details still exist, so we need more carefully care for the skin of the chest, abdomen and thighs.
Scientific data on the use of a number of drugs that would prevent the development of stretch marks are almost there. The effectiveness of most of the tools available on the market, it is not always proven. But still to maintain the hydro-lipid mantle of the skin dermatocosmetologists suggest to use medicines at the crossroads of cosmetology and pharmacology, i.e. cosmeceuticals.
Typically, such creams, serums, oils contain herbal ingredients, hyaluronic acid, vitamins A, E and C and collagen-elastin complex. Pregnant to prevent stretch marks you must apply creams and serum from 12-week term and third month after birth. Apply the medications you need once per day on areas that are prone to stretch marks — Breasts, abdomen, lateral surface of body and thighs. After application be sure to do a light massage of these zones.
Like any scar, stretch marks permanent. Despite this fact we still focus on the fact that special equipment, professional beauty care and treatment can make them less noticeable. Remember that there is no perfect method or tool that would work at all and the same for everyone, all very individually.
Shop serums, creams and oils for stretch marks not able to get rid of stretch marks. No stretching will not disappear from almond, coconut and olive oil.