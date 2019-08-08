Doctors told it is not possible to combine the melon
Melon is useful, but difficult for the digestive system fruit, making it is impossible on an empty stomach, and drink with dairy products and alcohol.
Experts say about the danger of combining melon with cold water, dairy products and alcohol because of the risk of getting stomach upsets. Cut the sweetness can only be stored in the refrigerator, and eat — between meals, but not immediately after a meal and not on an empty stomach. You should not use it people with diabetes mellitus, peptic ulcer diseases, pregnant and lactating.
When you select the Goodies you need to pay attention to his skinned – are allowed only one small spot of circular shape. At this point the plant was laying on the ground and had no access to the sun. Need to lightly tap the skin: if you hear a hollow sound means it is ripe. You must take the fruit and hands a little squeeze. Ripe bocheva culture will be a little bounce.