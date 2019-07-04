Doctors told someone threat pears and apples
Apples, pears, hazelnuts and fruits are dangerous for people with allergies. The situation said allergist Helen Bobrikov.
The doctor believes that cross-Allergy provoking molecules of organic substances, similar in structure.
For example, 70% of people allergic to birch pollen sensitive to nuts, plums, peaches, cherries, pears and apples. When cross-reactions may start itching and swelling of the larynx. Symptoms appear suddenly and soon pass. In a few cases required emergency medical care.
The allergist recommends for withdrawal reactions use antihistamines. If the person feels nasal congestion, itching, can’t breathe, call an ambulance.