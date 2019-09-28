Doctors told the benefits of Kale for men’s health
Scientists told about the benefits of Kale for men’s health. They recalled, in Ancient Rome, this vegetable is used to combat infertility and lack of libido.
Researchers recommend that men pay more attention to cabbage. This vegetable is available for very many, also has no contraindications. However, he has a set of elements which have a positive effect on the reproductive system. In the composition of this plant has a high amount of zinc, especially in the red varieties, which increases the production of male hormones that contribute to increased potency. In addition, the benefits of potassium and folic acid. These substances stimulate sperm and improve their quality, increasing fertility and maintaining erectile function, but the greatest benefit to the body the product has antioxidant properties.
The study showed red varieties of cabbage have vitamins and minerals that reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer by 52%. Adding in the daily diet of broccoli can be 45% to reduce the possibility of development of prostate tumors.