Doctors told the condition specifies the condition of the hair
Doctors said that the condition of the hair indicates various diseases. Among the symptoms of malaise referred to the skin condition, early receding hairline, increased greasiness and dandruff.
The emergence of a large number of dry split ends due to lack of iron. In the end, possible anemia, and the disease especially affects children. Dry hair indicates a low amount of protein in the diet. It is necessary to reconsider the diet, eliminating harmful products. Dandruff can be a signal of problems in the digestive system. Many are addicted to diets that are low in fat and carbohydrates, as a result, it can cause seborrhea. Experts recommend to review diet. The next symptom is itching of the scalp, the hair becomes lifeless and begin to fall. It is necessary to address to the neuropathologist. The appearance of bald patches may indicate polycystic ovaries, produces excessive amounts of male sex hormones. In this case you need the assistance of an endocrinologist.
Oily hair is a sign of weak metabolism in the body, possible liver problems. Contamination of hair may be caused by a hormonal imbalance, and this problem is called large amount of fats. It is recommended to adjust the diet, recommended by physicians.