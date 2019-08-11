Doctors told to go to the Solarium without harm to health
We all know that a sunbed stimulates the production of vitamin D necessary for the body to absorb phosphorus and calcium
However, not the first year there is a debate about whether it is possible to enjoy the Solarium and the dangers it carries.
So, before passing your favorite procedure, it is recommended to consult a specialist. One of the advantages of this procedure is the fact that in spring, when the immune system weakens, the Solarium will help to avoid colds and skin diseases.
Before the trip to the sea is good to get an artificial tan. This method will help you to prepare for the aggressive action of ultraviolet rays of type B.
Solarium may cause skin irritation. It is worth remembering that 20-minute treatment replaces several hours of relaxing on the beach. The abuse of fake tan threatens the development of skin cancer.