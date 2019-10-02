Doctors told to whom contraindicated Hematogen
As it became known, the children absolutely can not give Hematogen, which was previously popular. He carries their health only harm.
Popular in the Soviet pharmacies treat was invented in Switzerland, but there I not only became popular from its production was abandoned altogether.
In the composition of Hematogen consisted of bovine blood, which was considered useful for victims of anemia. This product was very popular in Soviet times, and doctors often recommend it to children.
According to experts, the animals, whose blood is used for the production of Hematogen, feel fear at the time of slaughter, and their blood is thrown from a very large number of stress hormones, specifically cortisol. In children it can provoke the development of nervousness, worsening memory and attention.