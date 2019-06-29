Doctors told to whom harmful halva
Halva is one of the favorite delicacies for the sweet tooth. It is delicious and healthy. However, despite the abundance of nutrients, there are a number of contraindications to its use.
Experts advise halva, and of any kind, not to abuse. Enough to eat 30 grams a day to experience the beauty and benefits of this dessert.
Halva is not recommended to get involved, despite its benefits, those who suffer from allergic diseases. Harmful this product and with pancreatitis. Paste is contraindicated in patients with diabetes. A very high calorie content of the product may harm people suffering from obesity.
Experts do not recommend giving halva children up to six years. This is because the pieces the product can damage immature teeth or injure the mucosa. Yes and choke the kid can halva, which is very dangerous.