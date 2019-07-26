Doctors told to whom it is dangerous to use red currants
Red currant is a useful berry, containing many vitamins and minerals. However, some categories of citizens must be careful not to use the product because it poses certain health risks.
Under normal conditions the presence in the diet currant strengthens the immune system, it is also useful for those who are struggling with excess weight. In the berries a little sugar, so you can eat diabetics, and also it rarely cause Allergy. In folk medicine, the product is used in order to normalize the blood circulation, cleanse the body of toxins and to stimulate the appetite, strengthen blood vessels, etc. to Use currants recommended after intense exercise, it is useful for senior citizens. The regular presence of berries in the diet helps to prevent cancer, diseases of the cardiovascular system and stroke.
However, in some cases there are contraindications. For example, the currant is not suffering from problems with the gastrointestinal tract or hepatitis, also better to give up the berries in the case of poor coagulation of blood.