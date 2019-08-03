Doctors told to whom it is useful to eat sugar
Sugar are often advised to refuse, but to some people it is needed – for example, those whose life is connected with physical activity.
Sucrose is physiologically necessary for muscle, this was told by the nutritionist Konstantin Zabolotny. Therefore, during intense physical work, in terms of active workouts in the diet just must be a sufficient amount of sugar. All sugar-containing products, as in rice, potatoes, pasta, grapes, bananas, bread, originally was the food of the hard working people, said Zabolotny.
“To compensate for a lack of sucrose in the muscles during physical labor can be consumed products such as rice, potatoes or pasta,” — says nutritionist.
According to him, first of all you need to avoid foods with altered tastes, with flavor enhancers. Yevgeny Zabolotny stated that safe for health and taste enhancers are there. So, the worldwide well-known sweetener aspartame, also known as E 951, has the property to accumulate in the body, providing a membrane-toxic effect.
People who lead a sedentary lifestyle and a lot of sitting because of their work, the nutritionist recommends that you do not eat any foods with sugar – in the absence of physical work the sugar will promote the growth not muscle, but fat. Those who are not moving and almost not experiencing a power load, said the nutritionist, it is better to give preference to fructose, getting it by eating fruits and berries. This will ensure normal metabolism, said Yevgeny Zabolotny.